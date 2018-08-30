Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 2,493 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 826.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,156,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,183,000 after buying an additional 1,031,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 50.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,762,000 after buying an additional 885,096 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 3,301.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 747,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,874,000 after buying an additional 725,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,369,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,569,212,000 after buying an additional 592,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,666,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

