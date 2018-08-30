Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $718,000 Position in Lendingtree Inc (TREE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Lendingtree by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $4,033,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,135,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,022 shares of company stock worth $46,788,085 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.18.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $245.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. Lendingtree Inc has a one year low of $205.45 and a one year high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.69. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.