Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,345,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 271,341 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,612,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 345,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,511,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,774,000 after purchasing an additional 352,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,325,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

