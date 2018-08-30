Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in POSCO (PKX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in POSCO during the second quarter valued at $2,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in POSCO by 35.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in POSCO by 12.5% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 59,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in POSCO by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

PKX stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $93.12.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. research analysts predict that POSCO will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

