Sei Investments Co. Has $4.30 Million Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MHI Funds LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 9,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $55.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). UGI had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,166 shares in the company, valued at $22,470,510.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

