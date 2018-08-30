Seneca Foods Corp Class A (SENEA) Stake Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods Corp Class A were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Seneca Foods Corp Class A by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Corp Class A by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 953,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Seneca Foods Corp Class A by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Seneca Foods Corp Class A by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SENEA. BidaskClub downgraded Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seneca Foods Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Seneca Foods Corp Class A has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $299.68 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

