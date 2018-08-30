Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

SRTS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of -1.37.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 9,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $70,327.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,578,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,869,184.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Sardano sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $46,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,657 shares of company stock worth $456,136. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

