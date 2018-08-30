Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 295,877 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marriott International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $126.95 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.84 per share, with a total value of $198,177.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 8,875 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $1,253,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,169,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,547. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

