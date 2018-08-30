Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,273 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $2,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,584,404.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $251,467.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,593 shares of company stock worth $15,071,816. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $75.65 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

