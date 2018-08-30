Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $100.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $386,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,455 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,455. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

