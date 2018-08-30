Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Shares Sold by Chescapmanager LLC

Chescapmanager LLC trimmed its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Servicemaster Global accounts for 1.1% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chescapmanager LLC owned about 0.12% of Servicemaster Global worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 4,535.4% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “$57.21” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:SERV opened at $59.46 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.00 million. analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

