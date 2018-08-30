SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,790 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $150,135.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

