Short Interest in Centurylink Inc (CTL) Grows By 10.0%

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,498,720 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 81,374,628 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,882,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $21.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

