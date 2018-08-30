Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) Rises By 68.0%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,379 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the July 31st total of 588,310 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ INDY opened at $37.42 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

