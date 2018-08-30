ShowHand Market Cap Tops $0.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $391,370.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00153537 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035398 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000635 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

