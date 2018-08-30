Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SBGL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:SBGL opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.12 million, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 2,705.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,991 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

