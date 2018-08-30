Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Silicon Laboratories earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4841267147491 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SLAB opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.24 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William P. Wood sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $535,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $1,067,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,333,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,312. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.