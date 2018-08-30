Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Short Interest Down 31.2% in August

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,205,326 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 3,205,366 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 19,605 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 169.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,614 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.50. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

