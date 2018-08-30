Smartsheet (SMAR) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smartsheet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4681897202313 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.03. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

