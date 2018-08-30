Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,391.33 ($17.95).

SN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,470 ($18.96) to GBX 1,340 ($17.29) in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.67) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,515 ($19.54) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,350 ($17.41) to GBX 1,480 ($19.09) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Graham Baker acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.17) per share, for a total transaction of £252.89 ($326.23). Also, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($17.80) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.20 ($4,432.66).

SN stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,367 ($17.63). 1,349,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,173 ($15.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,442 ($18.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

