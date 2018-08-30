Sociall Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Sociall has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $73,163.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sociall Profile

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

