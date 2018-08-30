Sodastream International (SODA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sodastream International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7208436657856 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment's rankings:

SODA opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.15. Sodastream International has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sodastream International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SODA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 price target on Sodastream International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sodastream International in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sodastream International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

