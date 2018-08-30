Somerset Group LLC Buys 3,919 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,873 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,913.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,146,393 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,467 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,667,910,000 after purchasing an additional 858,755 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,796,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $230.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $151.46 and a one year high of $232.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

