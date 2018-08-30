Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TETRA Technologies (TTI) Stock Price

Press coverage about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9458524310076 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.95 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

