Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vocera Communications (VCRA) Share Price

News stories about Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vocera Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.8452899433208 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

VCRA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 1,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.83 million, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of -0.09. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,508.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,549 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

