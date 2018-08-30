Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Archrock (AROC) Share Price

Media coverage about Archrock (NYSE:AROC) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archrock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.4541379538068 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Archrock stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Archrock has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $226.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -265.00%.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,642.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

