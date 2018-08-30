Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CPFL Energia (CPL) Stock Price

News headlines about CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CPFL Energia earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.5018179069624 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE CPL opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. CPFL Energia has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get CPFL Energia alerts:

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut CPFL Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.