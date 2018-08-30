Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Equinor ASA (EQNR) Share Price

Media coverage about Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equinor ASA earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6749133623435 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

EQNR stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.14 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.69%. sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

