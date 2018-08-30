Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kura Oncology (KURA) Share Price

Media coverage about Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kura Oncology earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.5490397420619 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

KURA traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,656. The company has a market cap of $734.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 4.23. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

