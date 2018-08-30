Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) Share Price

News coverage about Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.4110592518361 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

RCI stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

