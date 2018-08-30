Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Vanguard (AVD) Share Price

Media stories about American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Vanguard earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.3532434282375 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,855. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.85 million, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 9,940 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $207,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,095 shares in the company, valued at $754,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 2,800 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $65,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $576,352.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

