Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Share Price

News headlines about KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.9645046802428 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

NYSE:KKR opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other KKR & Co Inc Class A news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $66,649,187.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,450 shares of company stock worth $1,528,080 and sold 17,662,644 shares worth $713,884,917.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

