Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pentair (PNR) Share Price

Media stories about Pentair (NYSE:PNR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pentair earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.993719982285 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $43,420.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,700,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $71,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

