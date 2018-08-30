Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ralph Lauren (RL) Share Price

News headlines about Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ralph Lauren earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.9693325245523 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:RL opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

In other news, insider David R. Lauren sold 1,764 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $252,146.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,509,179.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. George acquired 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,974.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

