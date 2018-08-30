Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Stock Price

Press coverage about iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6730751746909 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $207.75 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $208.41.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

