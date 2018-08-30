Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Access National (ANCX) Stock Price

News headlines about Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Access National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0887273748943 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ANCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Access National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Access National in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Access National in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Access National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of ANCX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Access National has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Access National had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. sell-side analysts predict that Access National will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Access National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

