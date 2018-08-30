Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Azul (AZUL) Share Price

News coverage about Azul (NYSE:AZUL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Azul earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.8683622561822 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on AZUL shares. ValuEngine cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Azul from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.40 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

NYSE AZUL opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.10. Azul has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. Azul had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

