Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Share Price

Media stories about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.237212480815 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. HSBC upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Friday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE FMS opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

