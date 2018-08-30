Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Panera Bread (PNRA) Stock Price

News stories about Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Panera Bread earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.8157716017197 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Panera Bread alerts:

NASDAQ:PNRA opened at $314.93 on Thursday. Panera Bread has a 12 month low of $185.69 and a 12 month high of $316.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Panera Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panera Bread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.