Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Share Price

News stories about First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Choice Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4097619252746 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Choice Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. First Choice Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th.

In other news, Director Pravin Pranav purchased 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $32,555.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.12 per share, with a total value of $140,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,869 shares of company stock valued at $199,929.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

