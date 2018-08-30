Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lionsgate (LGF) Share Price

Media stories about Lionsgate (NYSE:LGF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lionsgate earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9224962394305 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:LGF opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Lionsgate has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lionsgate in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “$26.09” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Lionsgate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Lionsgate Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

