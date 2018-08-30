Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SPX Flow (FLOW) Share Price

Press coverage about SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SPX Flow earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.3964353638612 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.