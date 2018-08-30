Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Share Price

Media stories about Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comtech Telecomm. earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.0803901964549 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CMTL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,049. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $858.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $49,683.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

