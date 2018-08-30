Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HD Supply (HDS) Share Price

Media coverage about HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HD Supply earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.0814061037865 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $44.99 on Thursday. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. HD Supply had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In related news, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,268,705 shares of company stock worth $98,756,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.