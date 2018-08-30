Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Middlesex Water (MSEX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Middlesex Water earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.933083190523 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MSEX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP A Bruce Oconnor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $33,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,422.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,260 shares of company stock worth $226,417 in the last 90 days. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

