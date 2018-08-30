Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Share Price

Media stories about Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.3287299703094 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ NINE traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 131,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,675. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $205.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.71 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NINE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

In other Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp news, insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $617,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

