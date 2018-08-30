Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vicor (VICR) Share Price

Media stories about Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vicor earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.0100016805218 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently commented on VICR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

VICR stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.71 and a beta of 1.04. Vicor has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

In other news, Director Barry Kelleher sold 3,447 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $202,683.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,499 shares in the company, valued at $205,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,417 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $69,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $2,647,994. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

