Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Empire Resorts (NYNY) Stock Price

Media stories about Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Empire Resorts earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.9411248694334 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Empire Resorts stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Empire Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Empire Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,070 video lottery terminals and 40 electronic table game positions, as well as Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York.

