Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AES (AES) Share Price

News headlines about AES (NYSE:AES) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AES earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7957096153522 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AES stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. AES has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.11.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

