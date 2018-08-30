Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Share Price

Media coverage about Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Customers Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.9933846897455 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 1,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $788.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $940,248.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,152. 8.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

